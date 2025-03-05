Most runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra falls short of displacing Ben Duckett at top - Updated full list

Rachin Ravindra scored his second hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to go past England's Ben Duckett in the list of most runs in this edition of the tournament.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his century against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal. (REUTERS)

Rachin Ravindra fell just two runs of displacing England Ben Duckett for most runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 despite the New Zealand opener registering his second hundred of the tournament in the semifinal in Lahore against South Africa on Wednesday.

Starting the crucial knockout clash against the Proteas on 118 runs, Rachin Ravindra looked calm and composed as he brought up his fifth hundred in ODIs. It was his second century in this competition. The previous hundred came against Bangladesh in the group stages.

Advertisement

In fact, all of Rachin Ravindra's ODI hundreds came in ICC tournaments. His first three came two years back in India during the World Cup. However, the left-hander edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery to pack his bags for 108 off 101 balls, including 13 fours and a six. 

Most runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Top 5)

PlayerInningsRunsAverageStrike RateBest
Ben Duckett (ENG)322775.66108.61165
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 322675.33103.66112
Joe Root (ENG)322575.0095.56120
Virat Kohli (IND)421772.3383.14100*
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)321672.00106.40177
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMost runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra falls short of displacing Ben Duckett at top - Updated full list
First Published:5 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App