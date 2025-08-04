Most runs in WTC history: Joe Root achieves new heights after 39th Test hundred at Oval against India

Joe Root became the first batter in the history of World Test Championship to record 6000-plus runs. He also scored his 39th Test hundred which put him at fourth in the list of players with most Test hundreds.

England's Joe Root celebrates his century during the fourth day of the fifth Test match against India.
The fourth day of the ongoing fifth Test belonged to Joe Root and Harry Brook, whose centuries brought England on the brink of victory and also seal the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Coming out to bat after the fall of Ben Duckett, Root and Harry Brook staged a great comeback with a 195-run stand to take the game away from the visitors while chasing 374.

During his stay in the middle, Root played 152 balls for his 105 runs which included 12 hits to the fence. At the time of his dismissal, England were 337/6, still needing less than 40 runs to win the game. During his knock, Root became the first batter to record 6000 Test runs in the history of World Test Championship (WTC).

This was Root's third hundred in the series after the former England captain scored 104 and 150 at Lord's and Old Trafford in the third and fourth Tests respectively. In the process, root also crossed the 500-run mark in the series - the only batter to score five hundred-plus runs in a series against India.

Root first scored 500 runs in a series against India in 2014 (519), followed by 737 runs in 2021. He ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 537 runs. Roots 39th Test hundred also put fourth in the list of most Test hundreds, surpassing Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

The top three in the list are Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41) in the list of most Test hundreds. With more than 13,500 runs to his tally, Root is also second in the list of most Test runs behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of 15,921 runs.

Batters with most runs in WTC

PlayerMatchesRunsHighest Score50s100s
Joe Root (ENG)6960802622221
Steve Smith (AUS)5542782111913
Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)5342252152211
Ben Stokes (ENG)573616176178
Travis Head (AUS)523300175158

Batters with most hundreds in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar (India)51329
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)45280
Ricky Ponting (Australia)41287
Joe Root (England)39288
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)38233

