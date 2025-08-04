Most runs in WTC history: Joe Root achieves new heights after 39th Test hundred at Oval against India

The fourth day of the ongoing fifth Test belonged to Joe Root and Harry Brook, whose centuries brought England on the brink of victory and also seal the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Coming out to bat after the fall of Ben Duckett, Root and Harry Brook staged a great comeback with a 195-run stand to take the game away from the visitors while chasing 374.

Advertisement

During his stay in the middle, Root played 152 balls for his 105 runs which included 12 hits to the fence. At the time of his dismissal, England were 337/6, still needing less than 40 runs to win the game. During his knock, Root became the first batter to record 6000 Test runs in the history of World Test Championship (WTC).

This was Root's third hundred in the series after the former England captain scored 104 and 150 at Lord's and Old Trafford in the third and fourth Tests respectively. In the process, root also crossed the 500-run mark in the series - the only batter to score five hundred-plus runs in a series against India.

Advertisement

Root first scored 500 runs in a series against India in 2014 (519), followed by 737 runs in 2021. He ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 537 runs. Roots 39th Test hundred also put fourth in the list of most Test hundreds, surpassing Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

The top three in the list are Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41) in the list of most Test hundreds. With more than 13,500 runs to his tally, Root is also second in the list of most Test runs behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of 15,921 runs.

Also Read | Prasidh Krishna reveals 4-worded message that disrupted Joe Root at Oval

Batters with most runs in WTC

Player Matches Runs Highest Score 50s 100s Joe Root (ENG) 69 6080 262 22 21 Steve Smith (AUS) 55 4278 211 19 13 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) 53 4225 215 22 11 Ben Stokes (ENG) 57 3616 176 17 8 Travis Head (AUS) 52 3300 175 15 8

Batters with most hundreds in Tests