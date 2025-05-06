Most talked about Indian personalities in April 2025: MS Dhoni leaves behind Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; check who's no.1

MS Dhoni left behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the list Most talked about Indian personalities for April 2025 among the sportspersons. Currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (CSK), Dhoni has been the talk of the town in April for several reasons. The rankings are being done by TweetBlinderX.

With a buzz always around him regarding his IPL future, Dhoni was brought back as the CSK captain midway into IPL 2025, after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury. Dhoni had left CSK captaincy before the start of IPL 2024.

To add to that, Dhoni himself opened up on his IPL future on a couple of occasions last month, thus making him the most talked about Indian personality among the sportspersons. While Dhoni was placed second in the overall list, Kohli and Rohit take third and fourth spots respectively.

Kohli is currently topping the charts for IPL 2025 Orange Cap with 505 runs for royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rohit is playing for Mumbai Indians. Notably, Dhoni and Kohli took the top two positions in the overall list while Rohit held the fourth spot in March.

PM Narendra Modi tops the list Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list while Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were placed sixth and seventh respectively. Actors Allu Arjun (5th), Pawan Kalyan (8th), Vijay (9th) and Akshay Kumar (10th) complete the top 10.

