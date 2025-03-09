India Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy finished in the top three of the highest wicket-takers after taking two and one wicket respectively in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand's Matt Henry, who missed the final game due to an injury, tops the list with 10 wickets. The Kiwi pacer had suffered a shoulder injury while catching a ball against South Africa in the semifinal.

With no Matt Henry in the final, it was a chance for the likes of Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy to climb the ladder. However, the Indian duo could manage only three wickets to finish in the top three. Having said that, Matt Henry have a partner at the top provided Mitchell Santner takes three wickets during India's chase.

Updated list for most wickets in Champions Trophy 2025