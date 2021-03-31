MPL signs three-year sponsorship deal with Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi: Esports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Wednesday said it has extended its association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by signing three-year sponsorship deal with the team. The gaming platform has come on board as principal sponsor.

The three-year sponsorship deal begins this year with the 14th edition of IPL 2021 and will continuetill 2023. MPL logo will be featured on the team jersey and the platform will launch a host of fan engagement activities to leverage the association.

In 2020, MPL bagged the principal sponsorships for both the franchises of the Knight Riders brand, that included KKR and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) respectively.

“Last year’s beginning was very fruitful for the brands and we organised some great fan engagement activities together, which we will take forward this year and in the subsequent editions of the IPL. KKR is one of the most watched teams in the IPL and being on the front of their jersey adds a lot of salience and visibility to our brand," said Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO, MPL.

MPL is looking to add 3 crore more users by the end of IPL 2021 to hit 10 crore registered users in India.

“We started our partnership with MPL as principal sponsors for both KKR and TKR in 2020 and are delighted that they will continue as long term principal sponsors for KKR. We look forward to deepening and broadening our relationship," Venky Mysore, CEO and MD, of KKR said.

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will begin on 9 April, 2021. The two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the other 8 teams in 14 matches. KKR will play their first match for IPL 2021 on 11 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.





