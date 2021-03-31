MPL signs three-year sponsorship deal with Kolkata Knight Riders

“Last year’s beginning was very fruitful for the brands and we organised some great fan engagement activities together, which we will take forward this year and in the subsequent editions of the IPL. KKR is one of the most watched teams in the IPL and being on the front of their jersey adds a lot of salience and visibility to our brand," said Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO, MPL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}