MPL Sports, the athleisure, merchandise and sporting equipment brand, on Wednesday, unveiled the official jersey of the Indian team for 2021.

The cheers of the billion-plus fans of the team at home and abroad provide inspiration for the jersey that the cricket team will don at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

MPL Sports is the official kit sponsor of the Indian Men's, Women's, and Under-19 Cricket Team till 2023.

The company said that it was the first time that cricket fans have been celebrated on a jersey which is aptly called “Billion Cheers Jersey" and honours their unwavering support.

The jersey has sound wave patterns and comes in shades of Prussian and Royal blues offering a bold and distinct look. The jersey is priced at ₹1,799. The merchandise is available for purchase on mplsports.in and on all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart.

At the launch of the jersey, Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there’s no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey. This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible."

Shobhit Gupta, head, MPL Sports said the jersey captures the incredible spirit and passion of the fans with a unique design. “The result is this first-of-its-kind jersey that truly demonstrates their emotions. Even when most fans will be cheering for the team from afar, their support is always with the team," he said. MPL Sports is owned by Mobile Premier League, an e-sports and gaming company.

