CSK dealt early blow as MS Dhoni set to miss opening weeks of IPL 2026: Here's why

Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and is likely to miss the first two weeks of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The absence of Dhoni means that CSK's latest buy Sanju Samson will be donning the gloves for the first few matches of the IPL. Even prior to the announcement by CSK, there were rumours about whether Dhoni could come in as an ‘Impact Player’ since Samson is already a very capable wicketkeeper.

In a post on Instagram announcing the injury, CSK wrote, "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁"

MS Dhoni on his fitness: Earlier this month during the CSK Roar 2026 event at Chepauk, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan had urged Dhoni to ignore the retirement talks and continue playing for the franchise till he is 60. In response, Dhoni said, “It's very difficult. It's (his fitness) on the way down, it's not on the way up.”

Meanwhile, former India batter Aakash Chopra had urged Dhoni not to play as an Impact Player in the IPL and, with his ‘heir apparent’ available in the team, he should think about hanging up his boots.

Speaking to JioStar, Chopra said, “You do not run the team from the dugout, it's not football. In cricket, you need to be on the field, and MS Dhoni's biggest asset is his ability to read the game better than anybody else. That clarity and conviction are what make him who he is. In any case, I feel this could be his last season."

“He has the heir apparent now. Sanju Samson will eventually don the gloves, it could even happen at some stage during this season. Again, conditions apply in terms of MS Dhoni's fitness and his knee. But he cannot be the Impact Player. If he is playing as an Impact Player, I think it's time for him to hang up his boots,” he added.

When could MS Dhoni return to IPL?

The latest season of the IPL will kick off tomorrow with the first match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, CSK will play their first match against the Rajasthan Royals on 30 March at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Date Opponent Venue Status (DHONI) March 30 vs Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Will Likely Miss April 3 vs Punjab Kings Chennai Will Likely Miss April 5 vs RCB Bengaluru Will Likely Miss April 11 vs Delhi Capitals Chennai Likely to Miss April 14 vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Potential Return April 18 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Expected to Play