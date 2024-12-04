’MS Dhoni and I don’t speak, been 10 years’: Harbhajan Singh makes BIG claim

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has hinted a rift with former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he revealed that he hasn't spoken to him for over a decde now. During a conversation with News18, Singh mentioned that last time the two communicated was during their time together at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

He also stated that their during that time their interactions was strictly limited to the cricket ground. Notably, the former India teammates had won two World Cups together i.e. one in 2007 and 2011.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," he said as quoted by News18.

He further added, “I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now."

Was Harbhajan Singh sidelined from Indian Team? Earlier in 2021, while speaking to India TV, he had said, “I was 31 when I picked up my 400th Test wicket, and if a 31-year-old can pick up 400 wickets, then in the next eight-nine years, I feel I could have taken at least a hundred more. But after that, I didn’t get to play matches, neither was I selected. How can someone with 400 wickets be discarded is a mysterious story in itself, which hasn’t been unravelled yet. I still wonder, ‘What really happened? Who had a problem with me staying in the team?”

He further added, “I tried to ask the captain [Dhoni] why, but I wasn’t given a reason. I realized there is no point in me asking for the reason for this treatment, and who is behind it because if you keep asking and no one replies, then it’s better to leave it," as quoted by India TV.

Yuvraj Singh reveals MS Dhoni was not his close friend Last year, Yuvraj Singh in a podcast broke silence on his relationship with Dhoni. During conversation on the ‘The Ranveer Show’, the former all-rounder had revealed that he and MS Dhoni were not close friends and were friends only because of cricket as they played together. He also added that they never became close friends as both had very different lifestyles.