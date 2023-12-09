Former Afghanistan cricket captain Mohammad Asghar Afghan has shared his experiences and interactions with Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni. In an interaction with The Times of India, he highlighted Dhoni's influence and stature in the cricketing world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghan's tenure as captain, from 2015 to 2021, coincided with Afghanistan's remarkable rise in international cricket, a journey he fondly recalls, especially the 2018 Asia Cup where they tied a match against Dhoni-led India.

Also Read: Epic banter between MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly's fans goes viral. See post Afghan thanked the BCCI and IPL for helping Afghan cricket grow. He appreciated the BCCI's help from 2014, like giving them a home ground. This support helped players like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman become stars.

A memorable interaction with Dhoni After the 2018 Asia Cup tied match, Afghan recalled a conversation with MS Dhoni. They discussed Mohammad Shahzad, a fellow Afghan player and a big fan of Dhoni. MSD humorously commented on Shahzad's fitness, suggesting that losing weight could open opportunities in the IPL for him.

Also Read: 'E to Bengali bujhte pare': MS Dhoni reveals how he stumped Bangladeshi players | Video "He (Dhoni) is a superb captain and a god's gift to Indian cricket. He is a nice human being. We spoke about Mohammad Shahzad a lot. I told Dhoni bhai that Shahzad is your big fan. Dhoni said Shahzad has got a big tummy and if he loses 20 kg, I will pick him in the IPL. But, when Shahzad returned to Afghanistan after the series, he gained 5 more kgs," TOI quoted Asghar Afghan as saying in good humour.

Afghanistan's cricketing leap Afghanistan's performance in the recent ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was notable. It secured a sixth-place finish and ensured participation in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Also Read: 'Not close friends, were friends only...': Yuvraj Singh on his relationship with MS Dhoni This achievement marks a departure from their earlier 'minnows' tag and reflects the team's growing prowess in international cricket.

