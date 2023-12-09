Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MS Dhoni asked this ‘big tummy’ player to lose weight for IPL: What happened next was hilarious

MS Dhoni asked this ‘big tummy’ player to lose weight for IPL: What happened next was hilarious

Livemint

MS Dhoni said he would pick the player, one of his biggest fans, for IPL if he lost 20kg.

Bengaluru, Apr 17 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Former Afghanistan cricket captain Mohammad Asghar Afghan has shared his experiences and interactions with Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni. In an interaction with The Times of India, he highlighted Dhoni's influence and stature in the cricketing world.

Afghan's tenure as captain, from 2015 to 2021, coincided with Afghanistan's remarkable rise in international cricket, a journey he fondly recalls, especially the 2018 Asia Cup where they tied a match against Dhoni-led India.

Afghan thanked the BCCI and IPL for helping Afghan cricket grow. He appreciated the BCCI's help from 2014, like giving them a home ground. This support helped players like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman become stars.

A memorable interaction with Dhoni

After the 2018 Asia Cup tied match, Afghan recalled a conversation with MS Dhoni. They discussed Mohammad Shahzad, a fellow Afghan player and a big fan of Dhoni. MSD humorously commented on Shahzad's fitness, suggesting that losing weight could open opportunities in the IPL for him.

“He (Dhoni) is a superb captain and a god's gift to Indian cricket. He is a nice human being. We spoke about Mohammad Shahzad a lot. I told Dhoni bhai that Shahzad is your big fan. Dhoni said Shahzad has got a big tummy and if he loses 20 kg, I will pick him in the IPL. But, when Shahzad returned to Afghanistan after the series, he gained 5 more kgs," TOI quoted Asghar Afghan as saying in good humour.

Afghanistan's cricketing leap

Afghanistan's performance in the recent ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was notable. It secured a sixth-place finish and ensured participation in the ICC Champions Trophy.

This achievement marks a departure from their earlier 'minnows' tag and reflects the team's growing prowess in international cricket.

