FACT CHECK: Did MS Dhoni attend India vs South Africa Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Ahmedabad?

A picture of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni went viral claiming that the duo were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during a crucial Super 8 clash between India and South Africa on Sunday. A two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain, Dhoni, unlike others, prefers to stay low-key.

The picture, which is a screenshot from a live stream of the India vs South Africa clash, would make anybody believe about Dhoni's presence in the stadium. But things looked a little blurry when none of the social media handles of BCCI and the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn't post any picture of the greatest Indian skipper the country has ever produced.

Advertisement

Also Read | MS Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Was MS Dhoni's picture fake? Upon through researching it was found out that Dhoni didn't attend the India vs South Africa clash in Ahmedabad. It was found out that the user had edited the image with footers from the India vs South Africa clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. A reverse image search showed that the image came from a video shared by the BCCI three years back when India and New Zealand played a ODI in Ranchi, dated January 27, 2023.

The viral image that created all the confusion.

Comparing the image with the video, it was found out that the viral image is a still from that BCCI video.

Advertisement

Also Read | BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down as captain in 2017; former selector reveals

Here's the original video

MS Dhoni to play for CSK in IPL 2026 Meanwhile, 44-year-old will be playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as reported by PTI. "We can confirm this much that he is coming to Chennai and had confirmed his availability for the season," a top CSK source told PTI. "Whether he will play all games or not is something we can't say at the moment," he added.

Advertisement

However, with CSK's prize transfer Sanju Samson now in the ranks, it is unlikely that the legendary former India captain would play all the league games. This season, CSK have three wicketkeeper-batters in their line-up. Samson is certain to don the gloves in games where Dhoni does not feature.

There is also Urvil Patel in the squad, besides ₹14.20 crore recruit rookie Kartik Sharma, who will be groomed as a finisher alongside Shivam Dube. What appears certain, though, is that Dhoni will play most of CSK's home games in Chennai, sending the crowd into a frenzy, underlining his enduring bond with the franchise and its faithful supporters.

Advertisement