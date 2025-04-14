MS Dhoni becomes first player with 200 IPL dismissals, combines with Ravindra Jadeja for another feat during LSG vs CSK

MS Dhoni became the first-ever player to complete 200 dismissals in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, when he stumped Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Ayush Badoni at the Ekana Stadium. Dhoni's feat came in the 14th over of the LSG's batting.

Reacting to a quicker delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Ayush Badoni danced down the track only to miss the line of the ball for Dhoni to do the rest with simple ease. The CSK captain took one more catch and also affected a run out in the final over of the game.

In the process, Dhoni also combined with Jadeja for their ninth stumping in IPL. The Dhoni-Jadeja duo are on equal with Amit Mishra-Dinesh Karthik and Pragyan Ojha-Adam Gilchrist for most stumpings for a bowler-keeper combination in IPL.

In fact, the CSK duo has now combined for 19 dismissals in the IPL as a bowler-keeper pair - 10 caught and nine stumpings. The combination of Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada are on top of the list with 20 dismissals.

Bowler-keeper combination for most stumpings in IPL 9 - Amit Mishra - Dinesh Karthik

9 - Pragyan Ojha - Adam Gilchrist

9 - Ravindra Jadeja - MS Dhoni

8 - Ravichandran Ashwin - MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant's maiden IPL fifty for LSG Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's maiden IPL fifty in LSG colours took the team to 166/7 in 20 overs. Pant (63 off 49 balls) struggled initially but grew in confidence as the innings progressed and together with Abdul Samad (20) shared 53 runs for the fifth wicket off 33 balls.

Pant, who has struggled in the tournament so far, came out with intent and looked to get back to form with some unorthodox but confident hitting, which included a reverse scoop six off a length delivery from Jamie Overton. He struggled against CSK spinners, especially Noor Ahmad, who returned brilliant figures of 4-0-13-0.