MS Dhoni becomes oldest-ever captain in IPL at 43 years & 278 days; check complete list

At 43 years and 278 days, MS Dhoni became the oldest-ever captain to lead a franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who had left captaincy after 2023 season, was reappointed as the captain of CSK midway into IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.
In the process, Dhoni extended his record for the oldest captain in IPL. The record he previously held was during 2023 season when he led CSK against Gujarat Titans at the age of 41 years and 326 days.
