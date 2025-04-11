MS Dhoni becomes oldest-ever captain in IPL at 43 years & 278 days; check complete list

At 43 years & 278 days, MS Dhoni became the oldest captain to lead a franchise in IPL. MS Dhoni will take over the leadership duties of CSK from Ruturaj Gaikwad midway into IPL 2025 after the latter was ruled out due to injury.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Apr 2025, 07:00 PM IST
CSK vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is returning as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out. (PTI)

At 43 years and 278 days, MS Dhoni became the oldest-ever captain to lead a franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who had left captaincy after 2023 season, was reappointed as the captain of CSK midway into IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. 

In the process, Dhoni extended his record for the oldest captain in IPL. The record he previously held was during 2023 season when he led CSK against Gujarat Titans at the age of 41 years and 326 days.     

Oldest captains to lead in IPL

  • MS Dhoni (CSK) - 43y 278d (vs KKR, 2025)
  • MS Dhoni (CSK) - 41y 326d (vs GT, 2023)
  • Shane Warne (RR) - 41y 249d (vs MI, 2011)
  • Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) - 41y 185d (vs MI, 2013)
  • Rahul Dravid (RR) - 40y 133d (vs MI, 2013)
  • Sourav Ganguly (PWI) - 39y 316d (vs KKR, 2012)

 
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 07:00 PM IST
