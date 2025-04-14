MS Dhoni blitzkrieg, Shivam Dube script CSK’s IPL 2025 comeback against Lucknow Super Giants

An 11-ball unbeaten 26 from MS Dhoni and a 37-ball 43 not out helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to winning ways in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. CSK won by five wickets and three balls to spare. Chasing LSG's 166/7, CSK were 111/5 in the 15th over when Dhoni joined Dube in the middle.

But unlike the previous matches, the Dhoni-Dube duo combined for 57 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket to arrest their slide in the tournament. It was CSK's first win after five consecutive defeats in the season. With this win, CSK now have four points from seven matches.

This was CSK's first win in their last six matches. Asked to bat first, LSG scored 166/7 with skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored with 63 off 49 balls, while opener Mitchell Marsh made 30 in 25 deliveries.

Earlier, LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay thanks to some fine bowling by seamers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, who picked up a wicket each in the first six overs. Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 2/24 in three overs.

MS Dhoni etches name in history Meanwhile, Dhoni added another feather to his cap in his illustrious career and further cemented his legacy in the world of cricket by becoming the first player in the history of IPL to complete 200 fielding dismissals.

In his 271st IPL appearance, Dhoni breached the 200-dismissal mark by successfully completing his counterpart Rishabh Pant's catch in the final over. The seasoned wicketkeeper batter boasts 201 dismissals, consisting of 155 catches and 46 stumpings.

Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik occupies the second spot with 182 dismissals under his belt. Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon AB de Villiers sits in the third spot with 126 dismissals to his name.