Former India captain MS Dhoni has compared his CSK teammate Deepak Chahar with a ‘drug’ while explaining his bond with the pacer. Dhoni and Chahar share a healthy bond with each other having played for CSK together for a number of years. In fact, Chahar is amongst the list of players who got into the limelight in the tutelage of the Indian legend and later got selected in the Indian team.

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time and that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured (smiles)," Dhoni said while speaking at the launch event of Tamil film ‘Lets Get Married’.

In a recent interaction with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Chahar had revealed many secrets about his relationship with MSD and Chennai Super Kings. He famously shared a story when he thought his death bowling career was over.

Chahar explained that he had not been given many death bowling opportunities earlier as the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur were already in the team. However, when he was given the death bowling role, the CSK pacer got off to a nervy start, bowling two beamers in his first over and being scolded by his captain.

“He (Dhoni came to me and said ‘you act smart as if you know everything. Why are you bowling in this manner?’ I was thinking that my career was over. Then I gave 5 runs off the next 5 balls and after the match he hugged me," Chahar said.

Chahar had also showcased his bond with MS Dhoni in a reel that has since gone viral. The Indian pacer wished his captain a happy birthday and told him to be ready for his many pranks next year.