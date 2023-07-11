MS Dhoni calls Indian all-rounder a 'drug', says ‘won’t see him mature in my lifetime’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Former India captain MS Dhoni has compared his CSK teammate Deepak Chahar with a 'drug,' saying that if he is not there, you would wonder where he is, and if he is there, you would wonder why he is there. Dhoni praised Chahar's maturity but joked that he won't see him fully matured in his lifetime.
Former India captain MS Dhoni has compared his CSK teammate Deepak Chahar with a ‘drug’ while explaining his bond with the pacer. Dhoni and Chahar share a healthy bond with each other having played for CSK together for a number of years. In fact, Chahar is amongst the list of players who got into the limelight in the tutelage of the Indian legend and later got selected in the Indian team.
