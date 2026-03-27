‘MS Dhoni can't be just a two-over player’ - Irfan Pathan sums up Sanju Samson's entry in CSK squad ahead of IPL 2026

The inclusion of Sanju Samson at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be reminder that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely going to be MS Dhoni's last in the tournament, felt former India international Irfan Pathan. Samson, who played for Rajasthan Royals for 12 seasons, was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals in exchange of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, in one of the high profile deals in the tournament.

A five-time IPL-winning captain, Dhoni had not been in best of his form in the IPL for the past couple of seasons. With age against him, Dhoni's role with the bat has largely been limited to down-the-order cameos, In fact, in the last season, Dhoni mustered only 196 runs in 13 innings, while coming to bat at no.7, with an average of 24.50 and strike rate of 135.17.

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Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’, Pathan reckoned that IPL 2026 might be Dhoni's last. “It looks like this will be MS Dhoni’s last season. The signs are there because, if you look at the Chennai setup, they have brought in a wicketkeeper-batsman who can play for the next few years. You can build your team around him and he can be the face of the franchise, that is Sanju Samson," said Pathan, who played alongside Dhoni for the national team.

“He (Samson) has also upgraded himself in terms of form in international cricket. He has just won a World Cup and has been batting fantastically well. That is one player MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to, someone who has the caliber to do all that and whom even the fans can identify and connect with,” added the former left-arm quick.

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"With Sanju’s arrival, I feel Dhoni can now say that maybe it is time for him to pass on that baton. But should this have happened earlier? Because I feel that a player like MS Dhoni cannot be just a two-over player. You do not build your legacy like that. So yes, I think the time is right.,” he said.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson reveals why he left RR for CSK

With an eye for the future, CSK have roped in two more uncapped Indian wicketkeepers in Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma, besides Samson. While Patel has been with the franchise for a year now after being bought for ₹30 lakhs, the franchise went bonkers for Rajasthan's Kartik, shelling out a whopping ₹14.20 crore during the mini-auction last December.

In fact, Kartik became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. Pathan also pointed out Dhoni's struggles in batting, recalling the latter's knee problem impacted CSK overall. “As he grew older, he also had the knee problem. So, in his mind, he was clear about his role, that he would come and bat in the last two overs and finish the game. But what happened? He was not able to finish those games,” pointed out Pathan.

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Will MS Dhoni play full 40 overs in IPL 2026? Well, going by visuals on social media, it does give a hint that Dhoni might come into play as an Impact Player for CSK. However, it will be interesting to see who dons the wicketkeeping gloves on the matchdays. It must be noted that Samson was seen keeping the wickets during the intra-squad practice matches. Earlier, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that he and Samson will open the innings.

Also Read | IPL 2026: MS Dhoni will play all matches for CSK but role still undecided

CSK's IPL 2026 schedule

Date Opponents Time Venue March 30 Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Guwahati April 3 Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Chennai April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30PM Bengaluru April 11 Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai April 14 Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai April 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Hyderabad April 23 Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Mumbai April 26 Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Ahmedabad May 2 Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai May 5 Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Delhi May 10 Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Chennai May 15 Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Lucknow May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai May 21 Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Chennai