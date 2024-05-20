Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'MS Dhoni can't leave…': CSK veterans reveal why Mahi may be back for IPL 2025
BackBack

'MS Dhoni can't leave…': CSK veterans reveal why Mahi may be back for IPL 2025

Livemint

MS Dhoni seen leaving the ground after CSK vs RCB match, speculations on IPL retirement intensify with playoff disqualification. Ambati Rayudu urges Dhoni to play one more season to bid adieu fittingly.

Ambati Rayudu says MS Dhoni cannot retire like this and should play next year's IPL. (AFP)Premium
Ambati Rayudu says MS Dhoni cannot retire like this and should play next year's IPL. (AFP)

A distraught MS Dhoni was seen walking off the field after Saturday's match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While there had been speculation that Dhoni would announce his IPL retirement, the loss to RCB and the play-off disqualification have only added fuel to the fire. Now, former CSK veterans Ambati Rayudu and Matthew Hayden have offered competing views on Thala's future in the IPL.

Rayudu, who was part of the CSK set-up for the last few years before finally announcing his retirement after the 2023 IPL, said that a play-off disqualification cannot be the way MS Dhoni bids farewell to cricket.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rayudu said, “MS Dhoni should play one more season. This shouldn’t be his last as he cannot leave like this. He should play next season and win the IPL. He’s a once-in-a-generation player and once-in-a-generation human being,"

This is it': Matthew Hayden predicts MS Dhoni's retirement

Meanwhile, former CSK opener Matthew Hayden said that while fans may have seen the last of MS Dhoni as an IPL batsman, the veteran player could return to CSK next year in a mentoring or coaching role.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Hayden said, “I think this is it. I do believe that this will be the last time that Dhoni will play. Certainly, won’t be the last time that we see Dhoni. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t mentor or be a part of the family of CSK in an official capacity,"

“I suppose the thing is when you come to the end of your career, whether it is the last part of his career or not, what you don’t want to see is diminishing returns as an athlete. Firstly, as a leader, he is The Thala of the Chennai Super Kings. This is telling me that nothing here is about becoming anything else other than first place," the veteran Aussie added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue