'MS Dhoni can't leave…': CSK veterans reveal why Mahi may be back for IPL 2025
MS Dhoni seen leaving the ground after CSK vs RCB match, speculations on IPL retirement intensify with playoff disqualification. Ambati Rayudu urges Dhoni to play one more season to bid adieu fittingly.
A distraught MS Dhoni was seen walking off the field after Saturday's match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While there had been speculation that Dhoni would announce his IPL retirement, the loss to RCB and the play-off disqualification have only added fuel to the fire. Now, former CSK veterans Ambati Rayudu and Matthew Hayden have offered competing views on Thala's future in the IPL.