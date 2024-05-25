Active Stocks
MS Dhoni casts his vote in Ranchi during Lok Sabha 2024 Polls Phase 6; Election Commission says 'thala for a reason'
BackBack

MS Dhoni casts his vote in Ranchi during Lok Sabha 2024 Polls Phase 6; Election Commission says ‘thala for a reason’

Livemint

Former team India captain and Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni casts his vote for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Polls in Ranchi, accompanied by his family. Election Commission praises him for fulfilling his civic duty with the caption 'Thala for a reason'.

MS Dhoni casting his vote for Lok Sabha elections 2024.Premium
MS Dhoni casting his vote for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni cast his vote for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls at a polling station in Ranchi. The Election Commission of India shared the picture of MS Dhoni, along with his family, casting his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Ranchi, while also capturing the famous social media meme 'thala for a reason'.

Also Read | IPL 2024: CSK CEO opens up on MS Dhoni-Ruturaj Gaikwad captaincy switch, here's what he says

Lauding Dhoni for following his responsibility as a citizen, Election Commission wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Thala for a reason !! 🏏Dhoni hits a six for democracy by casting his vote along with his family" 

The CSK batsman was last seen in action during the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, in which his team lost by 27 runs and failed to secure a place in the IPL play-offs. Notably, Dhoni skipped the customary handshake with the RCB players after the match and has since been expected to announce a decision on his retirement soon.

MS Dhoni prefers Instagram over Twitter: 

The former Indian captain had recently talked about why prefers to use Instagram over X. Dhoni stated that he likes Instagram because it allows him to share photos or videos and then disengage.

In a video posted by Dubai Eye 103.8 on YouTube, Dhoni also explains why he isn't impressed with X, stating ""I prefer Instagram over Twitter. I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter, especially in India. There is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy,"

“It used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it. And, they just interpret what they want to interpret," Dhoni added

 

 

Published: 25 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST
