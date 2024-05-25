MS Dhoni casts his vote in Ranchi during Lok Sabha 2024 Polls Phase 6; Election Commission says ‘thala for a reason’
Former team India captain and Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni casts his vote for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Polls in Ranchi, accompanied by his family. Election Commission praises him for fulfilling his civic duty with the caption 'Thala for a reason'.
Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni cast his vote for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls at a polling station in Ranchi. The Election Commission of India shared the picture of MS Dhoni, along with his family, casting his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Ranchi, while also capturing the famous social media meme 'thala for a reason'.