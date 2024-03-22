Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘A whole lot of tears...’: Dressing room emotion when MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy
BackBack

‘A whole lot of tears...’: Dressing room emotion when MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy

Devesh Kumar

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: Stephen Fleming described the “emotional” moment when MS Dhoni announced that he was handing over the baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with teammate MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_21_2024_000235A) (PTI)Premium
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with teammate MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_21_2024_000235A) (PTI)

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: MS Dhoni stepping down from the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) marks the end of an era. After a successful run as the Indian skipper, MS Dhoni led the IPL franchise to monumental glory and won the championship five times. CSK coach Stephen Fleming described the “emotional" moment in dressing room when MS Dhoni announced that he was handing over the baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad.

TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates

"There were a lot of emotions. A whole lot of tears. There wasn't a dry eye in the dressing room. Everyone was moved. Last time (when CSK changed the captain) we weren't as prepared for MS to move and for a change in leadership," CSK coach Stephen Fleming said.

While assuring about the potential of new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Stephen Fleming said that he isn't the most vocal player but has the qualities to lead us in the right direction.

MS Dhoni's decision to step down from captaincy comes amid intense speculations that this might be his last IPL season. After winning the trophy in 2023, he assured his fans that he would work hard on himself and play another IPL season, but the 2024 season is likely the last time the world will see MS Dhoni playing professional cricket.

‘I have Mahi bhai’: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Taking charge of such a successful franchise comes with its own pressure and young Ruturaj Gaikwad seems more than ready to handle the responsibility. Ruturaj Gaikwad is tasked with not only defending the IPL title but also carrying the glorious legacy of MS Dhoni.

"It is a privilege obviously. More than that, it is a huge responsibility. But, I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," Gaikwad was heard saying in a video posted by CSK on X (formerly Twitter).

"Plus I have Mahi bhai (Dhoni) in the team, Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) as well and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So, nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoying it," added the opener.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Mar 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App