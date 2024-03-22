‘A whole lot of tears...’: Dressing room emotion when MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: Stephen Fleming described the “emotional” moment when MS Dhoni announced that he was handing over the baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: MS Dhoni stepping down from the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) marks the end of an era. After a successful run as the Indian skipper, MS Dhoni led the IPL franchise to monumental glory and won the championship five times. CSK coach Stephen Fleming described the “emotional" moment in dressing room when MS Dhoni announced that he was handing over the baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad.