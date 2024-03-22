CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024: MS Dhoni stepping down from the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) marks the end of an era. After a successful run as the Indian skipper, MS Dhoni led the IPL franchise to monumental glory and won the championship five times. CSK coach Stephen Fleming described the “emotional" moment in dressing room when MS Dhoni announced that he was handing over the baton to young Ruturaj Gaikwad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates "There were a lot of emotions. A whole lot of tears. There wasn't a dry eye in the dressing room. Everyone was moved. Last time (when CSK changed the captain) we weren't as prepared for MS to move and for a change in leadership," CSK coach Stephen Fleming said.

While assuring about the potential of new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Stephen Fleming said that he isn't the most vocal player but has the qualities to lead us in the right direction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS Dhoni's decision to step down from captaincy comes amid intense speculations that this might be his last IPL season. After winning the trophy in 2023, he assured his fans that he would work hard on himself and play another IPL season, but the 2024 season is likely the last time the world will see MS Dhoni playing professional cricket.

‘I have Mahi bhai’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Taking charge of such a successful franchise comes with its own pressure and young Ruturaj Gaikwad seems more than ready to handle the responsibility. Ruturaj Gaikwad is tasked with not only defending the IPL title but also carrying the glorious legacy of MS Dhoni.

"It is a privilege obviously. More than that, it is a huge responsibility. But, I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," Gaikwad was heard saying in a video posted by CSK on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Plus I have Mahi bhai (Dhoni) in the team, Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) as well and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So, nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoying it," added the opener.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!