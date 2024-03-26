Dinesh Karthik's brilliant finish against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday not only saved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from a humiliating defeat but also subsided his age-related concerns. The aggressive innings earned praise from cricket veterans and cricket commentator Simon Doull compared Dinesh Karthik's innings with legend MS Dhoni, who is prepping for today's CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score Simon Doull said that Dinesh Karthik displayed calm under pressure and attempted to understand the bowler's mindset, which is straight from MS Dhoni's school of cricket. He exemplified how taking the match deep creates more pressure on bowlers, which can be used to cross the victory line.

"Just shows you the pressure of the situation. I think that's the key to those who hold their nerve a little bit better. That's why when you've got a DK a Dinesh Karthik to get at the backend with that experience. We talked about what he passes on to the youngsters and the side but it's the experience of keeping calm understanding what the bowler is trying to do, knowing where your strengths are and it's out of the MS Dhoni school," Simon Doull said on Cricbuzz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The deeper you take it as a batting side, the more pressure, the bowlers will be under even if you do need quite a large total, even if you need, 36 of three overs, the deeper, you take at the more pressure, the bowlers will feel under and that's exactly what's happening, new his spots there was some indifferent bowling at times with the wrong field-sets. But you've still got to be able to finish it off and to be that cool, and that calm under pressure," Doull added.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Simon Doull's MS Dhoni example came on the day when the finalists of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are facing each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The two teams will enter the ground with new, younger skippers as Shubman Gill has taken the command of GT from Hardik Pandya, while Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken the charge of CSK from legend MS Dhoni.

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match is going to be one of the biggest clashes this season and both teams are running high on confidence after winning their opening matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

