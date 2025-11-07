MS Dhoni discloses future plans with CSK ahead of IPL 2026, CEO Kasi Viswanathan informs 'MS has told us that he will…'

Will MS Dhoni play in the Indian Premier League (IPL)? Is MS Dhoni retiring after the end of this season? Is MS Dhoni going to retire in front of his home fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai? These are some of the questions that had been grabbing the headlines for the past few years ahead of every season.

Like all these years, Chennai Super Kings (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan put to rest all the rumours and speculations as he confirmed the 44-year-old's availability for the upcoming season. “MS has told us that he will be available for the next season,” Viswanathan told Cricbuzz.

Dhoni has been CSK's pillar since day one in 2008. It was under Dhoni that CSK became the second team in IPL to win the title five times. With the team finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, the CSK thinktank, including Dhoni, head coach Stephen Fleming, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to have a meeting soon ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention deadline on November 15.

With Dhoni confirming his availability, it will be his 17th season for the franchise and 19th overall in the league. So far, Dhoni has played 248 matches for CSK, scoring 4,865 runs. Dhoni led CSK to IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Dhoni was retained by CSK last season as an "uncapped" player before the mega auction for ₹4 crore.

Sanju Samson's CSK trade talks on Sanju Samson's move to CSK from Rajasthan Royals could become a reality as both the franchises have re-established for a potential trade, reported the website. The report also added that a top CSK player is believed to have been asked if he is comfortable moving to Rajasthan Royals. A clearer picture is expected in next few days.

