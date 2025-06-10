MS Dhoni enters ICC Hall of Fame; Rajeev Shukla says ‘rewrote cricketing history’

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has lauded former India captain MS Dhoni after the batter was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame during a ceremony in London on Monday. The veteran batter became only the 11th Indian player to join the prestigious list and joined the company of players like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.

Congratulating Dhoni in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shukla wrote, "From the streets of Ranchi to the ICC Hall of Fame, what a journey. MS Dhoni's story is a shining example of determination and excellence. A small-town boy who rewrote cricketing history and won a billion hearts. Congratulations to MS Dhoni on this well-deserved honour."

Notably, Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain to date having led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013's Champions Trophy. Dhoni also redefined the role of a wicketkeeper in the ODI format as his 183* continues to be the highest score by a wicket-keeper in the format.

Jay Shah on ICC Hall of Fame winners: Speaking about this year's ICC Hall of Fame inductees, ICC Chairman Jay Shah wrote, "Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seen--individuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket's legacy and inspired generations."

"This year, we are privileged to induct seven truly outstanding individuals into this prestigious group. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them and hope they cherish this well-deserved recognition as a defining moment in their cricketing journey." Shah added.