MS Dhoni is not impressed with X (formerly Twitter) and clearly prefers Instagram. The former India cricket captain is seen explaining the reason in a video posted by Dubai Eye 103.8 on YouTube. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Today’s IPL Match: RR vs RCB - who’ll win Rajasthan vs Bengaluru eliminator on May 22? "I prefer Instagram over Twitter. I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter, especially in India. There is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy," MSD says in the video.

“It used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it. And, they just interpret what they want to interpret," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: No KKR or SRH player in India’s T20 World Cup squad MS Dhoni then speaks about his minimal use of Instagram, emphasising his preference for fewer distractions. He says he likes Instagram because it allows him to share photos or videos and then disengage.

However, he remains inactive as he believes fewer distractions are better. Occasionally, he posts updates for fans “so they know I am somewhere good, in good hands".

MS, in the video, also speaks about Indians being emotional while being professional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I feel, as an Indian, my strength is the emotional connect. Yes, we want to be professional in everything," he says.

Netizens react Several social media users reacted to MS Dhoni’s comments. Some appreciated Mahi for his way of speaking, “Listening to Dhoni is like listening to a Guru giving pravachan. Just peaceful and insightful. The best and coolest captain in press conferences." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The time I am spending on istening to his speech is the definitely fruitful. I can spend whole lot of days Listening to him. He is my motivational GURU," wrote another. Another thought it was “ proper therapy listening (to) this man".

