Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MS Dhoni explains why he prefers Instagram to X; IPL legend believes ‘nothing good has happened over Twitter’

MS Dhoni explains why he prefers Instagram to X; IPL legend believes ‘nothing good has happened over Twitter’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

MS Dhoni prefers Instagram to X (formerly Twitter). The IPL legend is seen explaining the reason in a YouTube video.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

MS Dhoni is not impressed with X (formerly Twitter) and clearly prefers Instagram. The former India cricket captain is seen explaining the reason in a video posted by Dubai Eye 103.8 on YouTube.

Also Read: Today’s IPL Match: RR vs RCB - who’ll win Rajasthan vs Bengaluru eliminator on May 22?

"I prefer Instagram over Twitter. I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter, especially in India. There is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy," MSD says in the video.

“It used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it. And, they just interpret what they want to interpret," he added.

Also Read: No KKR or SRH player in India’s T20 World Cup squad

MS Dhoni then speaks about his minimal use of Instagram, emphasising his preference for fewer distractions. He says he likes Instagram because it allows him to share photos or videos and then disengage.

However, he remains inactive as he believes fewer distractions are better. Occasionally, he posts updates for fans “so they know I am somewhere good, in good hands".

MS, in the video, also speaks about Indians being emotional while being professional.

“I feel, as an Indian, my strength is the emotional connect. Yes, we want to be professional in everything," he says.

Also Read: ‘Let better sense prevail’: Angry Rohit Sharma schools IPL broadcasters for breach of privacy

“My connection with CSK (Chennai Super Kings) is emotional connect," Dhoni adds while speaking about his IPL franchise.

Netizens react

Several social media users reacted to MS Dhoni’s comments. Some appreciated Mahi for his way of speaking, “Listening to Dhoni is like listening to a Guru giving pravachan. Just peaceful and insightful. The best and coolest captain in press conferences."

“The time I am spending on istening to his speech is the definitely fruitful. I can spend whole lot of days Listening to him. He is my motivational GURU," wrote another. Another thought it was “ proper therapy listening (to) this man".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!