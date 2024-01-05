Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on January 5 filed a criminal complaint against his former business partners in a sports firm – Aarka Sports and Management Limited – for allegedly defrauding him of ₹15 crore, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, a complaint has been filed against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas in a Ranchi court in connection with a 2017 business deal.

In 2017, to open cricket academies across the world in the cricketer's name, Diwakar had reportedly signed a deal with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, Diwakar allegedly did not stick to the conditions mentioned in the agreement, which also included the opening of a cricket academy, according to the complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, as per the agreement, Aarka Sports was liable to pay the franchise fee and share profits in the ratio mentioned, but they did not follow all the terms and conditions in the agreement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni stated in the complaint.

Following this, on August 15, 2021, the cricketer withdrew the authorisation letter for Aarka Sports and sent several legal notices to the firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Ranchi Court, Mahendra Singh Dhoni – represented by his lawyer Dayanand Singh, claimed that Aarka Sports cheated him and he lost more than ₹15 crore.

Meanwhile, Simant Lohani – a friend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni – also filed a complaint against Diwakar, alleging that he faced threats and abuse from him after legal action was initiated against Aarka Sports.

The website of the sports firm – having a huge photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its cover image – claims that it specialises in athlete and player management. The sports firm also claims to be providing 'top class consultancy'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

