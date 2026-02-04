MS Dhoni flags ‘most dangerous’ India's worrying factor in T20 World Cup 2026; ‘I hate dew, it changes a lot of things’

There is no doubt that India is among the most dangerous sides heading into the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins in three days. Ranked No. 1 in the world, the defending champions enter the tournament on the back of a 4–1 hammering of New Zealand, a series that included a mammoth score of 271 in the fifth and final match in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, for the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni, the major concern for Suryakumar Yadav’s men will be the dew factor at home. The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across eight venues: five in India and three in Sri Lanka.

Placed in Group A, India will play their group-stage matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (vs USA, 7 February), the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (vs Namibia, 12 February), the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (vs Pakistan, 15 February) and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (vs Netherlands, 18 February).

Speaking at a private event, Dhoni described India as one of the “most dangerous teams” but highlighted a concerning factor that troubled him during his playing days. “What worries me again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things,” Dhoni said.

“So even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew, where the toss becomes crucial and all of that. If you are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not if the conditions remain neutral,” added the only captain to win three ICC titles.

February marks the end of winter, with cooler evening temperatures aiding dew formation. As a result, dew is expected to play a significant role at most Indian venues.

Why MS Dhoni called India 'dangerous'? Dhoni said the Indian team under Suryakumar Yadav has all the credentials of a strong side, citing its experience and ability to handle pressure in the shortest format. Statistically, India has won 31 of their last 41 T20Is, losing only six.