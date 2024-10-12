MS Dhoni flaunts his new young and stylish hairstyle, shocked netizens say ’Looking like just 20’

Amid speculations that legendary Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return is 'uncertain' in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025, Dhoni got his hairstyle changed by popular stylist Aalim Hakim.

In his new look, Dhoni has ditched his flamboyant wavy hairstyle for a sleeker cut. He also stuck to the brown hair base, with blonde streaks on top and sharp fade towards the bottom.

Aalim Hakim has shared Dhoni's toned look on both his Facebook and Instagram handles, and it has blown away Mahi's fans. The post received over 350,000 likes in just over three hours of being posted.

Previously too, popular hair stylist Aalim Hakim gave Dhoni syled his look and made him look younger. Hakim wrote, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The One And Only Our Thala.”

Here's the Instagram post:

Dhoni's fans soon started commenting on social media and praised his new look.

Here are few comments: India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav commented fire emojis.

Someone commented, "What stops him from Hollywood"

Another wrote, “Young wicket keeper”

A fourth social media user wrote, "Looking like just 20."

"Thala se jyada bhuddha to m dikhta hu," wrote a user.

"Ghar pohoch ke inke bhi malamaal weekly ke rajpal sir jaise ho jate honge," wrote another user.

Dhoni in IPL 2025: Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, He still has a significant presence in the IPL and is reportedly set to meet the CSK officials later this month.

