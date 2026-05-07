MS Dhoni found in new avatar at CSK nets amid talks of playing return in IPL 2026; ‘Humko bhi ek wicket chahiye’

MS Dhoni was found in a new avatar as the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper turned into a bowler at the nets, ahead of their home Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. The 44-year-old Dhoni is yet to play a game in IPL 2026 due to injury - first such instance where Dhoni had to sit out for such a longer stretch.
Initially rules out for two weeks due to calf strain, it's been more than a month that Dhoni is yet to play a game in IPL 2026. Although the five-time IPL-winning captain is batting at the nets at full tilt, Dhoni is yet to be match fit, according to batting coach Michael Hussey. In fact, Dhoni doesn't even travel to the ground on CSK's match days.
In a video released by CSK on Thursday, Dhoni was seen rolling his arm over against one of youngsters at the nets at Chepauk. “Humko bhi ek wicket chahiye (I also want one wicket)," Dhoni was heard saying.
The franchise captioned the post, “Just too AdoraBOWL!” With no Dhoni in the playing XI, India's T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson is donning the big gloves in this season. Notably, Samson has already scored two hundreds for his new franchise in IPL 2026.
Earlier, Dhoni skipped their trip to Delhi.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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