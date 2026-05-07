MS Dhoni found in new avatar at CSK nets amid talks of playing return in IPL 2026; ‘Humko bhi ek wicket chahiye’

MS Dhoni was found in a new avatar as the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper turned into a bowler at the nets, ahead of their home Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. The 44-year-old Dhoni is yet to play a game in IPL 2026 due to injury - first such instance where Dhoni had to sit out for such a longer stretch.

Initially rules out for two weeks due to calf strain, it's been more than a month that Dhoni is yet to play a game in IPL 2026. Although the five-time IPL-winning captain is batting at the nets at full tilt, Dhoni is yet to be match fit, according to batting coach Michael Hussey. In fact, Dhoni doesn't even travel to the ground on CSK's match days.

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In a video released by CSK on Thursday, Dhoni was seen rolling his arm over against one of youngsters at the nets at Chepauk. “Humko bhi ek wicket chahiye (I also want one wicket)," Dhoni was heard saying.

The franchise captioned the post, “Just too AdoraBOWL!” With no Dhoni in the playing XI, India's T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson is donning the big gloves in this season. Notably, Samson has already scored two hundreds for his new franchise in IPL 2026.

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Earlier, Dhoni skipped their trip to Delhi.