MS Dhoni gives ICC Hall of Fame event in London a miss, gets felicitated by Jharkhand State Cricket Association

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his low-key profile. Despite leading India to World Cup titles and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies, Dhoni chose to stay away from all the glitz and glamour and lead a simple life with his family and friends.

A similar kind-of thing happened recently when the former Indian captain gave the ICC Hall of Fame event in London a miss. The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the 11th Indian to be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Monday.

Also Read | MS Dhoni becomes 11th Indian player to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

While the likes of Hashim Amla, Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, Sana Mir and Sarah Taylor stood at the dias during the ceremony, Dhoni was the only missing puzzle among the star-studded line-up.

Instead, Dhoni was felicitated by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president Ajay Nath Shah Deo, thus honouring the 43-year-old's contribution to Indian cricket and his illustrious legacy.

"Heartiest congratulations to #Mahi @mahi7781 on his #ICCHallOfFame induction! Had the pleasure of meeting him and celebrating this remarkable achievement. Wishing #Mahi continued success and admiration from fans worldwide!” Shah Deo wrote in an Instagram post along with a photograph with Dhoni.

Why was Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame? Dhoni was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame for his contributions to the growth of Indian cricket and globally. From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.

His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs. Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183 not out against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format.

With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring. Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumpings and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionised wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket.

Overall, he boasts 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India. Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity.