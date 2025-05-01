’MS Dhoni gives time whenever he is able to’: Retro star Suriya shares his love and respect for CSK captain

Cinema and cricket are the heart and soul of most Indians. Over the years, celebrities from both industries have shown their admiration for one another. Tamil actor Suriya shared his experience of meeting MS Dhoni. The actor also showered praise on Dhoni's kindheartedness.

“An 8-year-old girl cried during the match. I saw a picture of Dhoni hitting a signed Tennis ball towards her direction and brought smiles,” said the popular Tamil actor.

Suriya also spoke about the time he and his family spent with the cricketer.

“He gave time whenever he could. There was a shot in the movie ‘24’ which demanded me to take a selfie with him. He allowed me to shoot,” revealed Suriya.

Suriya's ‘Retro’ ‘Retro’ starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, is running in theatres from May 1 (Thursday). Early reviews from audiences are looking promising. Suriya's previous film ‘Kanguva’ didn't yield the desired response from fans and critics alike.

Chennai Super Kings' disappointing IPL 2025 CSK have lost eight of their 10 matches this season and are out of the playoffs race. This is just the fourth time CSK have not made it to the playoffs stage of an IPL season.

Pride at stake CSK have never finished at the bottom of the table and they are in real danger of taking the wooden spoon. The five-time champions will be hoping to get maximum points from their remaining four matches and avoid a 10th-place finish.

CSK's remaining matches: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 3: Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders, May 7: Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals, May 12: Chennai