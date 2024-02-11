Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is well-known for his sharp wicket-keeping skills and the world of cricket has witnessed how he changes the game behind the wicket. But, veteran wicket-keeper Alec Stewart doesn't think he is the best wicket-keeper around and heaps praises on England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes.

Alec Stewart said that MS Dhoni had quick hands, but Ben Foakes seems to be the quickest in the game and he changes his tactics as per the bowler. “MS Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has the quickest hands in the game and the ball stays in them," the former wicketkeeper was quoted by NDTV Sports as saying.

“He knew there would be a lot of spin bowling so it (his training) was 80-20 in favor of his standing-up stuff, which he's brilliant at anyway — the ball bouncing, the ball turning, the ball keeping low. That's why I was so pleased for him, after all the hours he's put in, and then he gets rewarded with some of the catches he took," the former England cricketer added.

Best wicket-keeper in the world

While announcing that Ben Foakes is the best wicket-keeper in the world, Alec Stewart described the technical aspect of his game. He further claimed that Ben Foakes is an explosive batter and needs more chances to showcase his true potential.

“We'd discuss the position of his feet, the height he gets, where his hands are. He leads it. We used the Merlin spin machine, mats that spin or one with holes cut in them so that some spin and some bounce. We do it from 22 yards, or from ten or 11 yards. He knows what he wants to work on and we've done that since he joined us in 2014 from Essex," Stewart said.

“I said a while ago he's the best in the world and, but for circumstances, he could be coming up to playing 50 or 60 Tests, but I get the need to balance the side and that's why he's not played (more). People should not underestimate his batting," he added.

