All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will takeover the captaincy of master franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Mahendra Singh Dhoni for IPL 2022, according to an official statement.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK.

Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond, according to the statement.

Dhoni, who has been the CSK captain since the league's inception in 2008, could be playing in his last IPL this season. He has already retired from international cricket.

Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60

Under Dhoni, CSK has won the IPL title four times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021), only behind Mumbai Indians, and have the highest win percentage of matches among all teams in the IPL (64.83%).

They also hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL.

Defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar handpicked last IPL's leading run scorer, Ruturaj Gaikwadm to play a key role in CSK's title defence.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection," he said.

"Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down. He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL.

Star India all-rounder Jadeja has recently regained the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders after his fiery performance in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

