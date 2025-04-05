’MS Dhoni has lost the cricket, it’s over for him’: Former CSK star’s blunt take on MSD after Chennai’s loss against DC

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Matthew Hayden didn't mince any words in stating time is up for his ex-teammate MS Dhoni after the 43-year-old once again failed to take his team near the finish line against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Coming into bat at No.7, MS Dhoni took 26 balls for his unbeaten 30 which included just one four and one six. Although he stiched a 84-run stand with Vijay Shankar for the sixth wicket, CSK fell 25 runs short to lose their third match in four games.

Reacting to MS Dhoni's play, Matthew Hayden, who was doing commentary in the match, felt that the former India captain should join them in the box. “(MS) Dhoni should join us in our commentary box after this game. He has lost the cricket.

"It's over for him. He should accept this fact until it's too late for CSK,” opined the former Australian opener. The five-time IPL winning captain has been under severe scrutiny for his batting position, particularly against Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he came out to bat at No.9.

So far, his scores in IPL 2025 read 0 not out (vs Mumbai Indians), 30 not out (vs RCB), 16 (vs Rajasthan Royals) and 30 not out (vs Delhi Capitals).

MS Dhoni's parents make rare IPL appearance Earlier, MS Dhoni's parents Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi made a rare appearance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, making fans wonder if this might be a farewell for the former India captain.

The pictures shared by CSK's official account on X also showed Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva as they posed for the cameras.