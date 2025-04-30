MS Dhoni has nothing left to prove; he doesn’t need to be there next season: Former IPL winner Adam Gilchrist

Should MS Dhoni play in the next season of the Indian Premier League? The perpetual question has started to make the rounds yet again. This time, it’s the turn of Adam Gilchrist, former Australian wicketkeeper and IPL winner, to weigh in on the topic.

“The big one, MS Dhoni. He has nothing more to prove to anyone in the game. He has achieved it all. MS!! Well, he will know what he wants to do. But, I am saying for the future, it's gonna cost me this, oh no!! (Referring to the potential backlash) Perhaps he doesn't need to be there next year. I Love You MS, you are a champion, an icon (sic),” said the IPL 2009 winner.

Adam Gilchrist led Deccan Chargers to IPL glory in 2009.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings have won just 2 of their 9 matches this season. CSK failed to reach the playoffs in 2020 and 2022 and managed to script a famous comeback in 2021 and 2023, winning their 4th and 5th IPL titles. There were similar expectations from CSK this season, after failing to reach the playoffs in 2024.

CSK's chance of making it to the playoffs this year is hanging by a thread. They have to win their remaining five matches, starting with their home game against Punjab Kings today. Anything other than a win will result in an elimination. Even five wins may not be enough for CSK, given the possibility of four teams reaching 16 points (CSK can reach a maximum of 14 points) and CSK's poor net run rate.

MS Dhoni's contributions MS Dhoni has effected the most stumpings (4) by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2025. Dhoni's batting influence has been minimal this season. Keeping an over or two of the lead spinner has been the often repeated ploy against MS Dhoni.

Opponent Score Strike Rate Mumbai Indians 0* (2) 0.00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 30* (16) 187.50 Rajasthan Royals 16 (11) 145.45 Delhi Capitals 30* (26) 115.38 Punjab Kings 27 (12) 225.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 (4) 25.00 Lucknow Super Giants 26* (11) 236.36 Mumbai Indians 4 (6) 66.66 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 (10) 60.00

However, Dhoni's 26* off 11 was instrumental in CSK's most recent win of the season. Dhoni was awarded the player of the match for his all-round performance (26* off 11, 1 catch, 1 run out, 1 stumping)