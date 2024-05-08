MS Dhoni impressed with portrait made by fan; Thala's reaction goes viral

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a name but an emotion to millions of his fans. Leading India to win two World Cup trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup, Dhoni has led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to win the trophy five times.

Dhoni, also referred to as captain cool, Thala and Mahi, rules the hearts of his fans and they too buy tickets to watch him bat. His humble nature is also lauded by cricketers, critics and his fans worldwide.

Recently, a fan created a portrait of Dhoni and also managed to get it signed from Mahi itself. The video of it has gone viral.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Mahi winning hearts, signing fan’s art and making his day or we can say his life better."

The video has received over a million views and liked by more than 58,000 people.

Commenting in the video, a netizen wrote, "Respect for Thala." While another wrote, “Thala>>> everyone’s heart."

This is not the first time that Dhoni showed his down to earth behaviour. He was seen signing an autograph on a fan’s Nike Air Jordan Powder Blue shoe earlier in 2024.

The user shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you MS Dhoni for making my day and giving an autograph on my Nike Air Jordan Powder Blue."

Dhoni in IPL 2024:

MS Dhoni has scored 110 runs in 11 matches of IPL 2024 at an average of 55 and his strike rate is 224.48.

