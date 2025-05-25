MS Dhoni in IPL 2025: Was this CSK icon's last dance?

“I’m not saying I’m done,” said MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) final game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, sending every listening fan into raptures.

“I’m not saying I’m coming back, at the same time.” Dhoni words in the next sentence, brought everyone thudding back down to earth.

The cricketing world might have been waiting with bated breath - as it has done every time Dhoni has played his last IPL game for each of the past six seasons - but Dhoni himself was smiling and joking, as might any captain after his team had ended a disappointing season on an uplifting note: beating the current table-toppers by 83 runs. And doing it from the bottom of the table.

But there is something different about the question after IPL 2025.

The somewhat contentious ‘uncapped’ player rule meant Dhoni could stick around for longer without it affecting CSK’s auction purse significantly in a mega-auction year. It also gives Dhoni the flexibility to walk away. Crucially, IPL 2025 has been a disappointment - both on the captaincy, batting and team front.

Despite their massive win to finish on a high, this is the first time in IPL history that CSK will be bottom of the table. His own batting returns tapered off from the highs of 2023 and 2024 - but he still had a respectable 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.20.

MS Dhoni's fitness However, whether or not Dhoni is good enough or not has never been the question. You could legitimately argue that even if he is a bit below par, the on-field nous and off-field leadership he brings compensate enough. But it takes more and more work every year for Dhoni to get up and running for the IPL.

“I have four-five months to decide,” he said. “There’s no hurry to decide as to what needs to be done. Every year it’s 15% more effort to keep the body fit. It’s not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performances, a few them will retire when they are 22! What is important is to see how much hunger you have, what kind of fitness you have, and how much you can contribute to the team.”

The only thing Dhoni would let on for certain is what he was going to do in the next couple of months. “I have enough time. I’ll go back to Ranchi, haven’t been home in a long time. Enjoy a few bike rides, for a couple of months, and then decide. I have the luxury of time. When you have the luxury, why not think about it and then you can decide.”

The transition Perhaps Dhoni’s decision will be tipped by the fact that CSK are actually looking promising, despite finishing last. Three of their replacement players - Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis - have shown the batting spark that was lacking in the first half. In Noor Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana, they have two bowlers who could be world-class for years. And there are the experienced hands of Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and the like too.

Dhoni said one of his aims as captain this year was to give Gaikwad a good set of players next year. “One of the most important things was that when Rutu comes back next season, at least we are able to give him a team where he just needs to fit in maybe one or two in the playing XI. He doesn’t have to worry about too many things.”

MS Dhoni's age factor Dhoni has beaten more than most do in his storied career, but there is no winning against Father Time. He will be almost 45 years old by the time IPL 2026 rolls around. And he’s already been made to feel his age this year.

When asked what he made of the Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching his feet, Dhoni laughed and said, “You feel old!” And then pointed to the 18-year-old Andre Siddarth in CSK’s dugout. “I sit on the last seat on the right-hand side, and he sits next to me. We were just having a chat and I asked him, ‘How old are you?’ He’s exactly 25 years younger than me. So that’s the first time you’re like, ‘Okay I’m seriously old!’.”