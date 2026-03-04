MS Dhoni in legal trouble again; ex-India skipper reportedly fined for violating traffic norms in Ranchi

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has reportedly been fined ₹1,000 for speeding after his vehicle was found to have violated traffic norms in Ranchi.

According to a report in India Today, Dhoni was handed an e-challan under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Dhoni was driving his vehicle near his house when Ranchi's traffic monitoring system recorded the violation. Once the traffic monitoring system recorded the violation, the e-challan was generated.

MS Dhoni's other recent legal trouble This is not the first time the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has landed in legal trouble. A few days ago, the wicketkeeper-batter received a notice from Jharkhand State Housing Board, which had alleged that Dhoni had misused a residential plot in Ranchi.

The officials had informed that the plot, which was located in Harmu Road in Ranchi, had been allegedly used for commercial activities when the plot was only allocated for residential use.

“A residential plot was allotted by the Jharkhand State Housing Board to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was found to be used for commercial purposes. We have issued a notice to him for violation of rules and norms," Sanjay Lal Paswan, Housing Board chairman, had told news agency PTI.

Dhoni was recently in Chennai, where he undertook his first training session ahead of IPL 2026. The CSK legend will return to play in yellow colours, but it is not certain if he will play all the matches.

This comes in the aftermath of Sanju Samson being traded from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to CSK. To date, the 44-year-old has played 278 IPL games (for CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant combined), and has scored 5439 runs. He has registered 24 half-centuries.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, with the team's latest title coming in 2023 when they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. The Yellow Brigade, however, endured a last-place finish in IPL 2025, finishing with just eight points from 14 matches.

