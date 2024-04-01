MS Dhoni batted after 307 days on Sunday, but no individual who was lucky enough to witness the spectacle could say that the 42-year-old legend displayed any signs of discomfort while playing that explosive 16-ball 37-run (not out) innings. What made the innings more special was MS Dhoni's visionary tactic, as he knew that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could not win this match, but he kept hitting those beautiful sixes to finish as close as possible to the target.

However, the cricket fans got a scare after they saw MS Dhoni limping after the stormy innings. MS Dhoni was facing trouble in walking wearing an ice cap on his left calf muscle while clicking selfies with his fans. The CSK fans expressed concern over the video as they don't want MS Dhoni to sit out of IPL 2024, which is expectedly his last season of the tournament.

MS Dhoni: The 'Electric Striker'

For his brilliant knock at the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam not only impressed everyone but also made him the “Electric Striker" of the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. The veteran batters were perplexed with MS Dhoni's innings and questioned if he was really 42 years old.

"I don’t know how to express this. On one side, as an MS Dhoni fan, I am very happy, in the sense that what a knock! At the age of 42, someone is hitting like this, he is hitting them without any worry. Vintage Dhoni! In 2005, he hit an aggressive century against Pakistan in Vizag, he got out for 0 in the first match of his international career. In his second match (fifth), he tore into the Pakistan attack," former Team India cricketer Kris Srikkanth said.

"He is hitting sixes over point, he is hitting one-handed six into the mid-wicket stands. He is hitting it everywhere. He tore into the Delhi attack. What a knock! Earlier, he used to access the point region for his big shots on the off-side, but that cover drive, that leaning six was brilliant," he added.

