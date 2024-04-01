MS Dhoni injured? Thala's limping video after explosive knock against Delhi Capitals sparks concern | Watch
MS Dhoni was facing trouble in walking wearing an ice cap on his left calf muscle while clicking selfies with his fans
MS Dhoni batted after 307 days on Sunday, but no individual who was lucky enough to witness the spectacle could say that the 42-year-old legend displayed any signs of discomfort while playing that explosive 16-ball 37-run (not out) innings. What made the innings more special was MS Dhoni's visionary tactic, as he knew that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could not win this match, but he kept hitting those beautiful sixes to finish as close as possible to the target.