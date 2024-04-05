'Will not try to outsmart Dhoni': Pat Cummins opens up on ‘Thala factor’ ahead of SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Ahead of the clash of titans, Pat Cummins accepted it will be a tough encounter against CSK, which boasts of MS Dhoni's omnipotent presence. Cummins mentioned the huge expectations SRH fans have from his team, and promised to give his best shot to win the IPL 2024.
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, is ready for a high-profile clash as World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins leads Sunrisers Hyderabad against young Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings. While SRH boasts of an array of explosive batters, CSK has just one player to match all the power- MS Dhoni.
Pat Cummins spoke about the clash of titans ahead of the match, and admitted that SRK'S outing against CSK, which has the omnipotent presence of Dhoni, is going to be tough one.