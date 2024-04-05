SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, is ready for a high-profile clash as World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins leads Sunrisers Hyderabad against young Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings. While SRH boasts of an array of explosive batters, CSK has just one player to match all the power- MS Dhoni. Pat Cummins spoke about the clash of titans ahead of the match, and admitted that SRK'S outing against CSK, which has the omnipotent presence of Dhoni, is going to be tough one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Star Sports, Pat Cummins said that he doesn't think he can outsmart MS Dhoni, and hence the SRH players will just try to do their best and hopefully sail through against the former CSK skipper.

"My main job as a captain is to get the best out of our guys. So obviously, you look at the opposition a little bit and see what they're doing. But I don't think I'm gonna try and outsmart someone like MSD, you try and play your best, try to bring the best out of the guys, and hopefully it works," Cummins told the TV channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cummins mentioned the huge expectations Sunrisers Hyderabad fans have from his team, and promised to give his best shot to win IPL 2024.

"Whatever team you're playing in, whether you're captain, player or whatever it is, there's always huge expectation; we know how passionate the fans are, and it's great to see them turn up to the ground and it's packed out. So nothing new, we're going to be trying our best; T20s, it's a hard format, you have some amazing wins and also have some tough losses, but we're giving it our best shot and desperately trying to win this IPL," the 2023 World Cup winning captain said.

SRH vs CSK Tonight's game is crucial for both SRH and CSK, as the teams are looking to recover from the defeats they faced in their previous matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been wonderful at their home turf, and this could weigh in on the minds of the Chennai Super Kings team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fortunately for CSK, Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been brilliant openers, while batters including Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell play the anchoring roles to perfection. MS Dhoni's terrific form was visible in the last match, and ‘Thala’ is capable of single-handedly finishing the games for his team.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!