'Dhoni made really poor calls…': Simon Doull slams Thala's 37-run innings against DC, mentions IPL 2023 final
SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni slammed some magnificent sixes to ensure that Chennai Super Kings finished as close as possible to the target against Delhi Capitals
MS Dhoni's unbeaten 37-run innings against the Delhi Capitals was nothing short of a spectacle as Chennai Super Kings fans didn't care if the team was losing, but kept cheering for Thala. Despite knowing that it was mathematically impossible to win the game in the final over, MS Dhoni slammed some magnificent sixes to ensure that CSK finished as close as possible to the target. While veteran players praised 42-year-old MS Dhoni's explosive innings, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull was not impressed.