MS Dhoni's unbeaten 37-run innings against the Delhi Capitals was nothing short of a spectacle as Chennai Super Kings fans didn't care if the team was losing, but kept cheering for Thala. Despite knowing that it was mathematically impossible to win the game in the final over, MS Dhoni slammed some magnificent sixes to ensure that CSK finished as close as possible to the target. While veteran players praised 42-year-old MS Dhoni's explosive innings, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull was not impressed.

While speaking with Cricbuzz, Simon Doull criticized MS Dhoni's approach against DC and called it a poor show of batting. The pacer pointed out how MS Dhoni missed some crucial singles and doubles as he didn't run after slamming a shot.

"I know there was a lot of hoopla about Dhoni's innings but he blocked a lot of balls. He faced a lot of dots and then when he started to not take runs, I could not believe what I was watching. I know he is the great MS Dhoni but it was a poor call. It was a really poor call not to take those runs," Simon Doull explained.

"You are still trying to win the game and I know it is his first bat in a long time, the first bat of the season and he is probably thinking at some stage of maybe getting to find some form but I didn't agree with it. I didn't agree with what happened in that situation. To me, it was a really poor look. I was watching it and thinking you know, it didn't look good for me. That just didn't look quite right to me when he wasn't taking runs," he further added.

Moreover, Simon Doull opined that MS Dhoni must have rotated the strike to Ravindra Jadeja, who is a wonderful batter and played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the IPL championship last year. "It’s not like you have got a bunny on the other hand. You have Jadeja at the other end. Think about the final last year, what happened in the final last year .. six and four needed of the last two balls to win the title. It’s not like he can’t hit the ball out of the park," he said.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024

The remarks by Simon Doull came as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is looking to bounce back from their defeat against Delhi Capitals, as they are going against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will look to find their rhythm back in the IPL 2024 while Pat Cummins-led SRH promises of an explosive middle order, who have provided the franchise with the highest total in the history of IPL.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!