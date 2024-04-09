MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK fans are mesmerized by his presence on the ground, and the out-of-the-box methods he uses to lead his team to massive victories. India's former opener Virender Sehwag shared some delightful inside stories about Dhoni, his captaincy and his successor.

Sehwag said Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best player to succeed MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK, as he mirrors the calmness of the former skipper. Sehwag said nobody expected MS Dhoni to win T20 World Cup and after the batter brought the championship home, he was also given command of the One Day International (ODI) team.

“I had predicted this long back that he would be the captain of CSK because he had shown those signs and had the abilities. You can either look at a captain based on results ,or whether he has leadership abilities. And he has both. See, nobody expected MS Dhoni to win the T20 World Cup," former Team India opener Virender Sehwag said.

"But after he won, the expectations became bigger and then they started thinking about making him the ODI captain as well. Same with Gaikwad, results will show with time, but he has definitely shown the signs that he is cool and calm and uses his bowlers well. He is the best player to captain CSK right now," the explosive batter added.

CSK's strong comeback in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong comeback in IPL 2024 with a massive 7-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 and Shivam Dube's explosive 28 powered the defending champions to victory. CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande delivered a beautiful spell, clinching three wickets to decimate KKR's batting order.

The victory in the last match propelled CSK to the fourth position on the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points.

