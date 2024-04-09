'MS Dhoni's win was unexpected….': Virender Sehwag's ‘bigger expectations’ from Thala remark after CSK vs KKR IPL match
Virender Sehwag said Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best player to succeed MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK, as he mirrors the calmness displayed by the former skipper.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong comeback in IPL 2024 with a massive 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK fans are mesmerized by his presence on the ground, and the out-of-the-box methods he uses to lead his team to massive victories. India's former opener Virender Sehwag shared some delightful inside stories about Dhoni, his captaincy and his successor.