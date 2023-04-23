MS Dhoni is 'IPL's greatest player of all time', says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

MS Dhoni is 'IPL's greatest player of all time', says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Combining all the IPL seasons, MSD has played 241 matches for Chennai Super Kings and scored 5,039 runs at an average of 39.70.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs no introduction when it comes to his captaincy skills, but recently he gained a big fan, as South African professional cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis named MS Dhoni as 'IPL's greatest player of all time'.
