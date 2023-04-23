MS Dhoni is 'IPL's greatest player of all time', says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs no introduction when it comes to his captaincy skills, but recently he gained a big fan, as South African professional cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis named MS Dhoni as 'IPL's greatest player of all time'.

Recently, when asked who is IPL's greatest player of all time on Jio Cinema's show Q20s, Plessis gave a straightforward answer and named MS Dhoni.

Apart from Plessis, even another cricket legend Harbhajan Singh too named Dhoni as the biggest cricketer in IPL history.

Dhoni in his international career, played 98 matches for India between 2006-2019, in which he scored 1.617 runs at an average of 37.60. Apart from this, MSD played 350 ODIs for India between 2004-19, where he scored 10,277 runs at an average of 50.57. His highest ODI score is an unbeaten 183. In 90 test matches between 2005-2014, Dhoni scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 and his highest score is 224.

Combining all the IPL seasons, MSD has played 241 matches for Chennai Super Kings and scored 5,039 runs at an average of 39.70. His best score in IPL is unbeaten 84 runs. However, this 2023's IPL season will be MSD's last season.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him, " Singh said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live show.

"Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn't changed at all," he added.

On being asked to name the greatest all-rounder of IPL, however, this time Singh chose West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Looking at Pollard's IPL career, since was signed with Mumbai Indians in 2010, he has played 189 matches for the side scoring 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries. Apart from this, Pollard has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions MI.

Though the 15th season of IPL 2022, Pollard's performance has not been upto the mark. He played 11 matches, but score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25.

Answering the next question on who could become the next big thing, Singh pointed his fingers towards RCB's batter Rajat Patidar. It is to be known that few days ago RCB legend AB de Villiers also asked a similar question and he named Rajat Patidar.

With agency inputs.