MS Dhoni is ‘mad’, says Venkatesh Prasad after seeing his bike and car collection1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST
MS Dhoni's extensive collection of over 50 bikes, including rare models like Confederate X132 Hellcat, was showcased in a video tour by Venkatesh Prasad.
Venkatesh Prasad took fans on a virtual tour of MS Dhoni's awe-inspiring automobile collection, nestled within the confines of his sprawling Ranchi farmhouse. Prasad, accompanied by former India selector Sunil Joshi, shared a captivating video as they explored Dhoni's extensive garage housing a remarkable assortment of bikes and vintage cars.
The camera then turned towards MS Dhoni as Sakshi asked her husband why he amassed such a collection, "Mahi, why?"
Dhoni, with his characteristic wit, playfully retorted, "Because you took everything, so I needed to have something of my own. So, this is the only thing you allowed."
Also Read: MS Dhoni calls Indian all-rounder a 'drug', says ‘won’t see him mature in my lifetime’
Mahi, as per media reports, boasts an impressive array of over 50 bikes, including renowned models such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350 and Suzuki Hayabusa. Dhoni also treasures several vintage Indian bikes like the Yamaha Rajdoot, Yamaha RX 135, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Ronin.
Among his prized possessions is the exceptionally rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a bike of which only 150 models were produced. Dhoni joins an elite group of owners, which includes renowned celebrities like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds.