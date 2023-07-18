Venkatesh Prasad took fans on a virtual tour of MS Dhoni's awe-inspiring automobile collection, nestled within the confines of his sprawling Ranchi farmhouse. Prasad, accompanied by former India selector Sunil Joshi, shared a captivating video as they explored Dhoni's extensive garage housing a remarkable assortment of bikes and vintage cars.

In the enthralling video that runs for over 100 minutes, the former Indian seamer began with a question from Sakshi Dhoni herself: "How does it feel being in Ranchi?" Also Read: MS Dhoni's unique birthday celebration is breaking internet: Here's a glimpse shared by maestro himself Prasad expressed his amazement, stating that the bike collection was truly remarkable. Despite having visited Ranchi multiple times before, he found Dhoni's assortment of bikes to be nothing short of extraordinary. The assemblage was so extensive that it could easily be mistaken for a professional bike showroom. Prasad emphasised that only someone with an exceptional passion and deep obsession could accumulate such an impressive and diverse collection. “Or, someone has to be mad!" Prasad said. Sakshi Dhoni, while handling the camera, quipped, "Mad, I would say."

The camera then turned towards MS Dhoni as Sakshi asked her husband why he amassed such a collection, "Mahi, why?"

Dhoni, with his characteristic wit, playfully retorted, "Because you took everything, so I needed to have something of my own. So, this is the only thing you allowed."

Mahi, as per media reports, boasts an impressive array of over 50 bikes, including renowned models such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350 and Suzuki Hayabusa. Dhoni also treasures several vintage Indian bikes like the Yamaha Rajdoot, Yamaha RX 135, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Ronin.

Among his prized possessions is the exceptionally rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a bike of which only 150 models were produced. Dhoni joins an elite group of owners, which includes renowned celebrities like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds.