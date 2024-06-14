‘MS Dhoni is my favourite’: Mandira Bedi, India’s first female cricket analyst, explains why she enjoys speaking to Mahi
Actor Mandira Bedi, also the first female cricket analyst in India, has spoken about her favourite cricketer. When asked about some of her most “iconic conversations" on cricket, she mentioned MS Dhoni. She “unabashedly" calls him her favourite because she finds the former India captain “very genuine".