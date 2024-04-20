'MS Dhoni still very fit and hungry for runs, but...': Former cricketers laud Thala's 'near impossible' feat in IPL 2024
IPL 2024: Tom Moody and Wasim Jaffer commend MS Dhoni's incredible IPL performance despite lack of match practice, emphasizing his ease in hitting in the death overs.
Former cricketers Tom Moody and Wasim Jaffer have praised former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding form this IPL season. Dhoni has been powering CSK with his blistering cameos, with the latest one witnessed against Lucknow Super Giants. He slammed a 28 off just nine balls at the Ekana Stadium on April 19.