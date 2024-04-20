Former cricketers Tom Moody and Wasim Jaffer have praised former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding form this IPL season. Dhoni has been powering CSK with his blistering cameos, with the latest one witnessed against Lucknow Super Giants. He slammed a 28 off just nine balls at the Ekana Stadium on April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to Espncricinfo, Tom Moody said, "42 years old, still very fit, still very focussed, still very hungry, but the puzzle is, he does not play any cricket coming in and playing in the IPL. It is hard to come out of the cold and suddenly have that expectation to be able to perform at an elite level is near impossible."

Wasim Jaffer continued, "It's incredible. Hitting in the death (overs) is the most difficult things, to the bowlers who are in the top of their game and playing international cricket. He does that so easily. It's incredible to watch him do that without any match practice, without playing any cricket between IPL."

In yesterday's match against the LSG, Dhoni slammed a four and a six off Mohsin Khan before smashing Yash Thakur for another maximum. He finished the innings with two more fours as 19 came off the last over. The legendary batter also joined that elite list of wicketkeeper batters to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL.

Meanwhile, in the current season of the cash-rich league, Dhoni has played some fiery innings to showcase his fitness and prove that age is just a number for him. His 20 runs innings on 3 balls proved to be a saver against Mumbai Indians as CSK won that match by the exact same margin.

After yesterday's match, both the teams LSG and CSK have four wins from sevens games, however, Chennai is placed at number three while Lucknow is at number fifth. With eight points each, the net run rate of CSK is 0.529 and of the LSG is 0.123. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

